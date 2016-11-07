‘Toys’ drive opens at Zion

by Melissa Lehto

Instruments were played, music was sung and a crowd gathered to listen. Zion Lutheran Church of Skanee hosted its 14th annual Toys for Tots concert to help raise funds for the program on Sunday, Oct 30, 2016. The church community and local musicians come together once a year to kick off the start of the Toys for Tots fundraiser. They gather monetary and toy donations from the community, along with collecting aluminum returnables. The Toys for Tots concert was first started at Zion by the Lightkeepers Gospel Quartet to help raise funds for toys for underprivileged youth. The program has continued to grow in size throughout the years with more musicians performing. Funds raised through the concert are earmarked for distribution to the Toys for Tots program for local area youth for Christmas. Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Lee DeLeon, Keweenaw Detachment of Marine Corps League Senior Vice Commandant, was the League representative at this year’s program. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.