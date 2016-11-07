‘Toys’ drive opens at Zion

Published by on November 7, 2016 | 0 Comment
front-page-pic

SINGING FOR TOYS–Zion choir and youth choir performed on Sunday, Oct 30, 2016, to kick off the annual Toys for Tots Christmas toy collection. This year’s concert was the 14th annual held by Zion Lutheran Church of Skanee. The Marine Corps League coordinates the county-wide drive to collect and distribute toys to area children to brighten their Christmas. Upcoming collection points and donations will be announced.

by Melissa Lehto
Instruments were played, music was sung and a crowd gathered to listen. Zion Lutheran Church of Skanee hosted its 14th annual Toys for Tots concert to help raise funds for the program on Sunday, Oct 30, 2016. The church community and local musicians come together once a year to kick off the start of the Toys for Tots fundraiser. They gather monetary and toy donations from the community, along with collecting aluminum returnables. The Toys for Tots concert was first started at Zion by the Lightkeepers Gospel Quartet to help raise funds for toys for underprivileged youth. The program has continued to grow in size throughout the years with more musicians performing. Funds raised through the concert are earmarked for distribution to the Toys for Tots program for local area youth for Christmas. Toys for Tots is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Lee DeLeon, Keweenaw Detachment of Marine Corps League Senior Vice Commandant, was the League representative at this year’s program. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News, Skanee-Aura

You might like:

First blast of snow, cold blankets area; Wake-up call for motorists on icy, slushy roads First blast of snow, cold blankets area; Wake-up call for motorists on icy, slushy roads
Tribe breaks ground for casino project Tribe breaks ground for casino project
Tribal Council candidates give viewpoints on issues at forum Tribal Council candidates give viewpoints on issues at forum
‘Sandra’s 100 Women’ targets addiction issues ‘Sandra’s 100 Women’ targets addiction issues
© 2016 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.