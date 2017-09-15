Walk raises awareness

by Melissa Newland

A total of 110 walkers and 10 motorcycles participated in the Out of Darkness Walk Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The Walk was coordinated by the Baraga County Suicide Prevention Coalition, a work group of Baraga County Communities That Care (CTC) coalition. The goals of the Suicide Prevention Coalition are to increase awareness of depression and other mental health disorders, to eliminate the stigma so people are not afraid to talk about suicide and get help when needed, to let people know about the resources available in the community, and to bring valuable trainings and resources to the community, according to Pam Dove, MS, RDN, CDE, BCMH Community Health Coordinator and coordinator of the event. "When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss," a statement from the AFSP website.