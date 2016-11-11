by Barry Drue

A nearly-five year legal battle over his right to raise his "Hogan Hogs" continues for Baraga pig farmer Roger Turunen. The four-day Baraga County Circuit Court session pitting Turunen against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has concluded. Both sides await 12th Circuit Judge Charles Goodman's decision—and both sides say they will appeal if they lose. Few would have imagined this case consuming vast legal resources for both parties this long. And it's likely going to continue through the appellate process. The State sent three Assistant Attorneys General to L'Anse for the court week, and two of them have been on the case for years. Turunen noted his attorneys "get paid for every day" through his own funds and many donations, both large and small, that come in to help fund his David vs. Goliath battle against the DNR. "There are a lot of people who don't like the DNR," Turunen dryly notes.