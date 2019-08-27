Perfect day for a cruise!

SWEET RIDES–The eighth annual Cue Master “Cue Cruise” brought some fine vintage and custom iron to Superior Avenue in Baraga Saturday. The weather was perfect for the display and cruise which attracted 52 registered vehicles. With lots of construction in Baraga the cruise was moved to the L’Anse side. Participants also stopped in the Frostie Freeze for free soft serve cones.

by Barry Drue
Vehicle enthusiasts filled Baraga and L’Anse Saturday, Aug. 17, for the 2019 Cue Master “Cue Cruise”. The eighth annual event, like always, featured a long procession of classics cruising from Baraga to L’Anse. Downtown construction in Baraga forced the cruise to the L’Anse side of the bay this year. After a trip down Whirl- I-Gig the group was treated to free soft serve cones by the Deschaines at the Frostie Freeze–a tradition since the cruise  began. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

