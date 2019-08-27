Perfect day for a cruise!

by Barry Drue

Vehicle enthusiasts filled Baraga and L’Anse Saturday, Aug. 17, for the 2019 Cue Master “Cue Cruise”. The eighth annual event, like always, featured a long procession of classics cruising from Baraga to L’Anse. Downtown construction in Baraga forced the cruise to the L’Anse side of the bay this year. After a trip down Whirl- I-Gig the group was treated to free soft serve cones by the Deschaines at the Frostie Freeze–a tradition since the cruise began. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.