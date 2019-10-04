‘Pam Brogan Memorial Garden’ blessed at SHS

GARDEN BLESSING–A landscape garden in memory of the late Pam Brogan was blessed and dedicated with the student body and staff on hand Monday. Fr. Corey Litzner, front right, conducts the blessing. Attending were daughters, l-r, Jennifer and Beth, Beth’s daughter Abigail and Pam’s husband Dennis. Rain held off just long enough. . .

by Barry Drue
Almost a year to the day following the death of Pam Brogan of L’Anse, her memorial garden landscaping at the entrance to her beloved Sacred Heart School was blessed and dedicated. Pam had worked as the school secretary for two years but her volunteer involvement with the Catholic school stretched for many years. On a very rainy Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, the entire student body, school staff and Pam’s husband Dennis, daughters Jennifer and  Beth and granddaughter Abigail gathered for the dedication and Fr. Corey Litzner’s blessing. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

