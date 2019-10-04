‘Pam Brogan Memorial Garden’ blessed at SHS

by Barry Drue

Almost a year to the day following the death of Pam Brogan of L’Anse, her memorial garden landscaping at the entrance to her beloved Sacred Heart School was blessed and dedicated. Pam had worked as the school secretary for two years but her volunteer involvement with the Catholic school stretched for many years. On a very rainy Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, the entire student body, school staff and Pam’s husband Dennis, daughters Jennifer and Beth and granddaughter Abigail gathered for the dedication and Fr. Corey Litzner’s blessing. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.