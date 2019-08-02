Musicians bring crowd to Aura

by Melissa Newland

Musicians and spectators alike came out July 19-20, 2019 to enjoy the 43rd annual Aura Jamboree held at the Aura Community Hall. According to Aura Hall Vice President Rene’ Lehto, approximately 1200 people came out to enjoy the event. Current Aura Hall board members, including President Mike Roberts, Vice President Rene’ Lehto, Secretary Darlene VanWert, Treasurer Kate Beer, and trustees Mary Williams, Fred Roberts, Ed Kilpela, Cindy Roberts and Angie Mayo, and many other volunteer community members come together every year to pull this event together. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.