Musicians bring crowd to Aura

Published by on August 2, 2019

MUSIC GALORE–Many musicians took the stage at the 43rd annual Aura Jamboree Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. The weather was perfect for the two-day event, with approximately 1200 people coming out to enjoy the performances. “Rolling Thunder” is pictured above playing for the crowd.

by Melissa Newland
Musicians and spectators alike came out July 19-20, 2019 to enjoy the 43rd annual Aura Jamboree held at the Aura Community Hall. According to Aura Hall Vice President Rene’ Lehto, approximately 1200 people came out to enjoy the event. Current Aura Hall board members, including President Mike Roberts, Vice President Rene’ Lehto, Secretary Darlene VanWert, Treasurer Kate Beer, and trustees Mary Williams, Fred Roberts, Ed Kilpela, Cindy Roberts and Angie Mayo, and many other volunteer community members come together every year to pull this event together. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

