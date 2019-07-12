MTU grad student dies at Canyon Falls

Multi-family effort–Baraga Lumberjack Days parade-goers were treated to a huge Wizard of Oz float. Participating were members of the Treadeau, Holly, Shaffer, Coronado and Parrish families. Baraga was packed Thursday, July 4 for Lumberjack Days festivities, local reunions and fun on a largely rain-free afternoon. Float judging went as follows: 1st, Noah Treadeau; 2nd, Bob Treadeau, Jr.; 3rd, Joe Kayramo, Homestead Graphics; 4th, L'Anse Hockey Association; 5th Bay Auto, and 6th, Rich Brodbeck.

 

Troopers were dispatched to the Canyon Falls Park in L’Anse Township at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5, 2019. Officers received a call regarding an adult male who had disappeared while swimming in the Sturgeon River. Witnesses reported that the man had jumped into the river several times and appeared to begin struggling in the strong current. The witnesses entered the water as well and tried to assist but became exhausted themselves and could not get the man out of the water. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

