KBOCC honors 10 graduates, 16 certifications

GRADUATION DAY!–The Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College’s Class of 2017 proudly poses for a group shot at commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 6. Left to right are Brittanee Gauthier, Oedith Harris, Jolene DeCota, Michelle Moulden, Cynthia Thierry, Amanda Nordstrom, Keri Williams, Rachel Voakes, Heather Ochoa and Melissa Treadeau. Photo courtesy of KBOCC.

by Nancy Besonen

Ten graduates received their Associates degrees Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College’s (KBOCC) commencement exercises. The graduating class was one of KBOCC’s biggest according to Dean of Instruction Lynn Aho. Sixteen Criminal Justice Program graduates also received their certificates at the ceremony held in the Niiwin Akeaa Center Gymnasium in Baraga. KBOCC Board of Regents Chairman Robin Chosa served as Master of Ceremonies for the event which began at noon. Woodlands Drum performed the Processional, and colors were posted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Honor Guard. The Commencement Address was given by Ron His Horse Is Thunder, former Tribal Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. He has served as president of three different tribal colleges, and is a former president of the American Indian College Fund.