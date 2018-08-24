‘Friends’ lawsuit seeks injunction

OLD AND NEW–The annual Cue Cruise brought 49 entrants to Baraga on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, to show off vehicles old and new. The vehicles were parked for display from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Cue Master. Cruisers joined together for the annual drive from L’Anse to Baraga, with stops at the Baraga Drive In and the L’Anse Frostie Freeze for free root beer and ice cream.

 

by Barry Drue
Friends of the Huron Mountains, a Michigan nonprofit corporation, has filed for “declarative and injunctive relief ” against L’Anse Township. The complaint in Baraga County Circuit Court was filed through Friends (FHM) attorney, Jana Mathieu, Marquette, with Baraga County Clerk Wendy Goodreau on Aug. 15, 2018. Goodreau issued a summons to L’Anse Township on Aug. 16, 2018. The township has 21- 28 days after receiving the summons to file a written response with the court. FHM was formed to protect the Huron Mountains region from the proposed development of an industrial-scale Large Wind Energy Conversion System. The Summit Lake Wind Project is proposed by wind energy developer RES on Commercial Forest land owned by Weyerhaueser in L’Anse Township. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

