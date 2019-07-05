CertainTeed updates plan for expansion, jobs

CERTAINTEED EXPANDING–The L’Anse ceiling tile plant will expand with a $10.3 million private investment and 25 additional jobs are being created. Local and state organizations helped facilitate the expansion.

Editor’s note: CertainTeed provided the following update on its expansion of the L’Anse ceiling tile plant: “On the quiet Keweenaw Bay, an inlet on the south shore of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, sits one of the largest manufacturers of ceiling tiles in the United States. “In this rugged and rural community, CertainTeed has grown to appreciate the local workforce and reliable employees. Recently, the company made a decision to further its investment in the community, and expand operations, bringing an additional 25 jobs to the L’Anse area. “The natural grit and determination of the people who live in the area is attractive to manufactures like CertainTeed, now one of the area’s largest employers. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

