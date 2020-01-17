by Barry Drue

Michigan's Presidential Primary Election is sneaking up and there's a ton on the ballot across the townships of Baraga County. In addition to the heavy load of Presidential primary candidates, L'Anse, Covington and Spurr townships each have multiple proposals on their ballots. The March 10, 2020, vote will also bring the changes making it easier to register to vote, and vote absentee, approved statewide in November, 2018.