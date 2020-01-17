Busy ballots, new rules for March 10 primary; State Prop. 18-3 brings easier registration, absentee voting

GETTING READY–L’Anse Township Clerk Kristin Kahler will be conducting her first election with the Michigan primary on March 10. She is getting the word out that a proposition approved in 2018 makes same-day voter registation possible, and allows “no reason” absentee voting if people request and fill out an application. Kahler was appointed to fill the vacancy left by retiring Brian Jentoft.

by Barry Drue

Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election is sneaking up and there’s a ton on the ballot across the townships of Baraga County. In addition to the heavy load of Presidential primary candidates, L’Anse, Covington and Spurr townships each have multiple proposals on their ballots. The March 10, 2020, vote will also bring the changes making it easier to register to vote, and vote absentee, approved statewide in November, 2018. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

