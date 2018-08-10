Bigger crowds at fair

by Barry Drue

The Baraga County Fair survived a couple bouts of showers, a generator breakdown on the midway, and everybody went home happy! Good crowds roamed the fairgrounds in Pelkie Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a long list of scheduled events kept folks entertained. “Overall it was very successful,” third year fair manager Mindy Lantz said. “We had a decent crowd Friday for Senior Day, the queen presentation. . .everything on the schedule happened. Saturday there was rain in the morning. We had lots of teams for the Country Mudder and they were going to get wet anyway, and the small animal show was inside. “We had the jump horse show and there were lots of trucks for the mud bog. Rain Saturday night put a damper on the carnival,” Lantz said. “Sunday went well. We had a big turn-out for everything. Tri-State brought the midway and other than one generator going down affecting some rides, the kids loved it. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.