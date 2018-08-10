Bigger crowds at fair

Published by on August 10, 2018 | 0 Comment

MIDWAY RETURNS–Kids loved the rides at the Baraga County Fair, from the younger set to the big kids. Henry and Penelope Harris are having a ball in their tank ride Saturday. The gate was up all weekend at the fair.

by Barry Drue
The Baraga County Fair survived a couple bouts of showers, a generator breakdown on the midway, and everybody went home happy! Good crowds roamed the fairgrounds in Pelkie Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a long list of scheduled events kept folks entertained. “Overall it was very successful,” third year fair manager Mindy Lantz said. “We had a decent crowd Friday for Senior Day, the queen presentation. . .everything on the schedule happened. Saturday there was rain in the morning. We had lots of teams for the Country Mudder and they were going to get wet anyway, and the small animal show was inside. “We had the jump horse show and there were lots of trucks for the mud bog. Rain Saturday night put a damper on the carnival,” Lantz said. “Sunday went well. We had a big turn-out for everything. Tri-State brought the midway and other than one generator going down affecting some rides, the kids loved it. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Bigger crowds at fair Bigger crowds at fair
BAS seeks millage for repairs, upgrades BAS seeks millage for repairs, upgrades
Baraga International Club enjoys Costa Rica ; Ten days on trip with students from Florida, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky Baraga International Club enjoys Costa Rica ; Ten days on trip with students from Florida, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky
New mill brings CNC machining to LAS New mill brings CNC machining to LAS
© 2018 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.