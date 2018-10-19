Walkers honor LaFernier

MEMORIAL WALK–A crowd came out for the Chelsey LaFernier Memorial Walk for Domestic Violence in Baraga on Saturday, pictured above on M-38 on its way to the Niiwin Akeaa Facility for a presentation and feast. Support hasn’t flagged in the nine years since LaFernier lost her life to domestic violence. Participants from elders to toddlers commemorated the event last week.

by Nancy Besonen
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) will not let the memory of Chelsey LaFernier die. Nine years after the 23- year-old mother of two was killed in an act of domestic violence, a crowd came out Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Baraga to walk, listen, learn and pay its respects at the annual Chelsey LaFernier Memorial Walk Saturday. Hosted by the KBIC OVW (Office on Violence against Women) Programs & Services, the event began at 9 a.m. with a Water Ceremony at Sand Point. At 11:30 a.m. registration began at the corner of McGillan and Lyons streets in Baraga, where the walk would commence at noon. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

 

