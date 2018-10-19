Walkers honor LaFernier

by Nancy Besonen

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) will not let the memory of Chelsey LaFernier die. Nine years after the 23- year-old mother of two was killed in an act of domestic violence, a crowd came out Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Baraga to walk, listen, learn and pay its respects at the annual Chelsey LaFernier Memorial Walk Saturday. Hosted by the KBIC OVW (Office on Violence against Women) Programs & Services, the event began at 9 a.m. with a Water Ceremony at Sand Point. At 11:30 a.m. registration began at the corner of McGillan and Lyons streets in Baraga, where the walk would commence at noon.