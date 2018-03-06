Volunteer dads bring positive impact to CJ

WATCH DOGS—Pete Dove volunteered to serve as a positive male role model at CJ Sullivan last week. Among the classrooms he visited was the second grade taught by Emily Maxson. At the table, l-r, with Dove are his d daughter, Emily, Mayson Thompson, and Arianna Loonsfoot, studying the math lesson her teacher has on the board.

by Barry Drue
C.J. Sullivan Elementary School in L’Anse has gone to the DOGS! As in the WATCH DOGS program. In this case “DOGS” stands for “Dads Of Great Students”. CJ has initiated a growing national program to encourage positive male role models to volunteer to interact with students at school. In 1998 the first WATCH DOGS program launched at Gene George Elementary in Springdale, AR. Now more than 6,450 schools across the country have WATCH DOGS programs. “Each school year hundreds of thousands of fathers and father-figures make a positive impact on millions of  children by volunteering millions of hours in their local schools,” the WATCH DOGS web site (www.fathers.com. watchdogs) explains. Under the guidance of CJ Student Service Director Darrin Voskuhl, the L’Anse school just started the program earlier in February. And so far it’s a huge hit with the dads, students and staff. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

