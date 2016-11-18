Veterans Day celebrated in Baraga

by Barry Drue

Baraga students and staff honored military veterans with their traditional program on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2016. Veterans were served a breakfast at the school prior to being escorted into the gym by students for the program. The Baraga Student Council posted the colors and the Baraga Choir, under the direction of music/band director Tyrell Peterson, presented the National Anthem. The Pledge of Alliance was led by second graders Karli Clisch and Sophie DesRochers. K-12 Principal Tim Marczak and Student Council President Jake Putala provided a welcome and introductory remarks. The Baraga band presented “A Celebration of Taps”. Keynote speaker was Marine Corps veteran Don Mleko. Mleko used humor to tell of his service from 1961 to 1964. He and a friend intended to join the Navy and went to a recruiter “but we took the Navy test and flunked it!” To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.