Van Straten Brothers, Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2017 “Michigan Companies to Watch,” an awards program presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Co-Owners, George and Peter Van Straten were honored at the awards ceremony during the 13th Annual Awards Celebration – Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, May 4, 2017 in Lansing, MI. Van Straten Brothers, Inc. prevailed along with 49 other companies to receive this distinction from out of over 400 nominees. The Van Straten business was established in the early 1960’s by Pete and Lil Van Straten (Van Straten & Sons). George and Peter purchased the business from their parents over 20 years ago and the company (Van Straten Brothers, Inc.) is currently being operated by the second and third generations of the Van Straten family. Van Straten is an experienced and well-known metal fabrication shop specializing in custom machining, welding and fabrication of high quality products to customer specifications. Services include the fabrication of machined steel weldments, scaffolding, bridges (permanent and portable), capital equipment, heavy equipment chassis, booms, buckets, cranes, frames, lift arms, grapples, snow plows, log truck trailers, boat cradles and power systems. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.