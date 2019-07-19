Tragedy teaches lessons

by Barry Drue

Twenty-five years has not diminished the loss and grief faced by the family and friends of 14 wild land firefighters killed in a fire blow-up on Storm King Mountain in Colorado. The toll included smoke jumpers from McCall ID, and among those who jumped in and perished on July 6, 1994, was then 30 year-old Roger Roth of L’Anse. That day changed many lives forever, including those of family and friends of the lost firefighters, and the entire wildland fire community. The South Canyon Fire has served as a training tool for firefighters to do their dangerous jobs safer and more effectively. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.