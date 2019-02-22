Ten earn Lifesaving Awards

Published by on February 22, 2019 | 0 Comment

AWARD PRESENTATION–Lifesaving plaques were presented for 10 people involved in three lifesaving cardiac arrest situations over the past couple years. The awards were presented at a meeting of the Baraga County Medical Control Authority Monday. The group oversees emergency medical services. L-r, presenting awards is Dr. Mark Cecilio, and recipients Robert Harry, Chad Soli, Matthew Morgan, David Finegan, Vicki Usitalo, Nathan Lahti and Mark Skidmore. Bay Ambulance Director Gary Wadaga led the presentation. Missing are recipients Karin Adams, Joseph Linder and Curt Sutherland.

 

Month the Baraga County Medical Control Authority presented 10 Lifesaver Awards at its meeting Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the hospital conference room. Plaques were presented to: Vicki Usitalo, Karin Adams, David Finegan, Matthew Morgan, Joseph Linder, Curtis Sutherland, Chad Soli, Robert Harry, Mark Skidmore and Nathan Lahti. “All of these individuals aided patients in cardiac arrest with CPR that resulted in “Return of Spontaneous Circulation” and saving the life of the individuals they aided,” said Gary Wadaga of Bay Ambulance who made the presentations along with Dr. Mark Cecilio. “Brain cells die in 4-6 minutes without oxygen and circulation. A successful resuscitation requires that CPR be started within that time frame,” Wadaga said. Three individual cases were involved with multiple people responding in the emergencies. Skidmore was in a store in December, 2016, when a person was found unresponsive, not breathing and with no pulse. He initiated CPR and was soon joined by responding Sheriff ’s Deputies Chad Soli and Robert Harry. “I was never so glad in my life to see those deputies arrive!” Skidmore told the group. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Ten earn Lifesaving Awards Ten earn Lifesaving Awards
L’Anse welcomes German exchange student L’Anse welcomes German exchange student
Great music for great cause Great music for great cause
Voice concerns over Warden fuel pellets Voice concerns over Warden fuel pellets
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.