Sunshine, suds enjoyed at fest

by Melissa Newland

Some great Michigan brews were swilled, as well as sipped, at the fourth annual Baraga County Beer Fest. The event, sponsored by the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and organized by the NextGen Group, was held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the L'Anse Waterfront Park featuring more than twenty breweries. The mix of brews, wine and sunshine brought in quite a crowd to the park to enjoy a relaxing day of test tasting of the many different Michigan and Wisconsin beers, meads, cider, wine, and seltzer that were offered. This was the first year the NextGen Group has taken over the Beer Fest for the BCC and event coordinator, Jessica Schwab, noted that despite it being the group's first year, the event went well.