Students explore Germany, Italy, Switzerland

by Melissa Newland/Rebecca Keyes

The L’Anse International Travel Club had a fun-filled 10-day trip for 2019, visiting Germany, Italy and Switzerland. The club partners with Education First (EF), and this was Club Advisor/Group Leader Rebecca Keyes’ fifth trip with the club, with the club having made seven trips thus far. The group set out for the adventure June 18 and returned June 27 and included ten LAS students, Kayla Dakota, Nathaniel Gransell, Camryn Hahn, Ethan Hansen, Kayla Hoffman, Alana Jorgenson, Kayla Kujansuu, Sarah Mills, Alayna Waara and Jessica Wickstrom. One parent chaperone, Jennifer Gransell, and one LAS chaperone/teacher, Holly Belanger, also accompanied the students. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.