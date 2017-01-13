Solar panels installed

By Melissa Lehto

The L'Anse Water Treatment Plant's solar powered panels are now up and running, with the hope that it will save village customers some money in the future at the faucet. WPPI Energy, a non-profit wholesale power supply company, which L'Anse Village is a member of, provided a $25,000 grant to the Village of L'Anse to install an 11.4 kilowatt solar photovoltaic resource project at the village water plant. The village paid the remaining $18,000 on the $43,000 project. L'Anse and Baraga are two of seven Upper Peninsula municipalities that are WPPI Energy members. The other five locations are from the central U.P. "The power-generated electricity will feed back to the village water system, hopefully saving village customers money in the future," said Village Manager Bob LaFave.