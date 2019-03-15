Skaters present ‘Happiness’

STARTING SMALL–The littlest club members are always a crowd-pleaser, and this year’s crew didn’t disappoint as the girls glided/wobbled out to perform in this past weekend’s L’Anse-Baraga Figure Skating Club show. Enjoying their applause and each other’s company above are, l-r, are Tenley and Harper Tollefson, Addi Solberg, Gracie Magaraggia and Bettylou Griffith.

by Nancy Besonen
The L’Anse-Baraga Figure Skating Club spread the joy this past weekend with its spring show titled, “Happiness Is . . .” Crowds came out Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10, 2019, for shows at L’Anse’s Meadowbrook Arena. A donation of $1 per ticket to the Make-A-Wish Michigan organization, that makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses, will help keep the theme going. “We had a very good turnout both days,” said Club President Terra Sweeney. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News, Skating

