Skaters present ‘Happiness’

by Nancy Besonen

The L'Anse-Baraga Figure Skating Club spread the joy this past weekend with its spring show titled, "Happiness Is . . ." Crowds came out Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10, 2019, for shows at L'Anse's Meadowbrook Arena. A donation of $1 per ticket to the Make-A-Wish Michigan organization, that makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses, will help keep the theme going. "We had a very good turnout both days," said Club President Terra Sweeney.