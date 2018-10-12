Senate bill endangers roads during break-up

Purple power–High school students from L’Anse Area School celebrated homecoming on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. During the week, they celebrated spirit week at LAS with different dress up days and an assembly on Friday, playing games and vying for first place amongst the different classes. The parade went from the Rez Stop on Main Street, through the intersection and back up to LAS, where floats were judged. Trevor Nankervis and Autumn Kahkonen were king and queen.

by Barry Drue
Baraga County Road Commission Engineer Doug Mills is very concerned about a proposed Michigan Senate bill that would exempt log trucks and forestry equipment from spring thaw road restrictions. Term-limited 38th District Senator Tom Casperson introduced Senate bill 396 calling for the removal of road restrictions from logging trucks and forestry equipment. Casperson, R-Escanaba, was a log trucker before he took up state politics. The bill was reported out of the Senate Transportation Committee on Sept. 6. It could face a vote on the Senate floor and move to the House of Representatives and become law. Mills and Road Superintendent Tom “TJ” Clisch are worried about the potential destruction of soft gravel roads throughout the county and UP during spring break-up. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

 

