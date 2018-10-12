Senate bill endangers roads during break-up

by Barry Drue

Baraga County Road Commission Engineer Doug Mills is very concerned about a proposed Michigan Senate bill that would exempt log trucks and forestry equipment from spring thaw road restrictions. Term-limited 38th District Senator Tom Casperson introduced Senate bill 396 calling for the removal of road restrictions from logging trucks and forestry equipment. Casperson, R-Escanaba, was a log trucker before he took up state politics. The bill was reported out of the Senate Transportation Committee on Sept. 6. It could face a vote on the Senate floor and move to the House of Representatives and become law. Mills and Road Superintendent Tom "TJ" Clisch are worried about the potential destruction of soft gravel roads throughout the county and UP during spring break-up.