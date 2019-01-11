Rep. Markkanen bids goodbye

by Melissa Newland

Congratulations were given and a few tears were shed at the Baraga Area School (BAS) as staff, students, and community members gathered to witness the swearing-in ceremony of BAS teacher Greg Markkanen, recently elected State Representative of Michigan's 110th State House District. Markkanen's last official day of teaching at BAS took place Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, with the ceremony being held at the end of the school day. "It brings it all home to have this at BAS and gives some closure and a step towards the future," said Markkanen. Markkanen has been a teacher at BAS for the past four and a half years and even on the last day used the event as part of a Civics lesson for students.