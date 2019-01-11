Rep. Markkanen bids goodbye

Published by on January 11, 2019 | 0 Comment

STANDING OVATION–was given to Greg Markkanen after he said a few words of parting to Baraga Area School students and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Markkanen recently won the seat of State House of Representatives, 110th District, and has retired officially as a teacher at BAS.

 

by Melissa Newland
Congratulations were given and a few tears were shed at the Baraga Area School (BAS) as staff, students, and community members gathered to witness the swearing-in ceremony of BAS teacher Greg Markkanen, recently  elected State Representative of Michigan’s 110th State House District. Markkanen’s last official day of teaching at BAS took place Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, with the ceremony being held at the end of the school day. “It brings it all home to have this at BAS and gives some closure and a step towards the future,” said Markkanen. Markkanen has been a teacher at BAS for the past four and a half years and even on the last day used the event as part of a Civics lesson for students.  To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga School, News

You might like:

Rep. Markkanen bids goodbye Rep. Markkanen bids goodbye
Murder charged in child’s death Murder charged in child’s death
2018 newsmakers take a final bow 2018 newsmakers take a final bow
Special election in future? Next regular election would be two years away Special election in future? Next regular election would be two years away
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.