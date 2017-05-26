Plant officials detail plans

by Barry Drue

The community and neighbors of the proposed 55 megawatt natural gas electrical generating station in Pelkie were set for an update on the project at the Ojibwa Casino as this paper went to press on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation (UMERC) spokesperson Amy Jahns and Project Manager Terry Carroll addressed the progress of the planning process Tuesday evening. “We’re holding an open house for residents living near the generating station, and the community,” Jahns said. The company purchased 40 acres on Sarya Road to site the plant. “We do constantly call those neighbors,” Jahns said. “We sent invitations to neighbors within two miles of the site—and the community is invited too.” To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.