Plant officials detail plans

Published by on May 26, 2017 | 0 Comment

PELKIE PLANT–A rendering of the proposed “A.J. Mihm Generating Station”. The plant will generate electricity from burning natural gas. Officials are meeting with property owners regarding plans for the plant.

 

by Barry Drue
The community and neighbors of the proposed 55 megawatt natural gas electrical generating station in Pelkie were set for an update on the project at the Ojibwa Casino as this paper went to press on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation (UMERC) spokesperson Amy Jahns and Project Manager Terry Carroll addressed the progress of the planning process Tuesday evening. “We’re holding an open house for residents living near the generating station, and the community,” Jahns said. The company purchased 40 acres on Sarya Road to site the plant. “We do constantly call those neighbors,” Jahns said. “We sent invitations to neighbors within two miles of the site—and the community is invited too.” To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Plant officials detail plans Plant officials detail plans
Baraga food pantry fuels hungry students Baraga food pantry fuels hungry students
KBOCC honors 10 graduates, 16 certifications KBOCC honors 10 graduates, 16 certifications
Remember ‘Gar’ for legal career, friendship Remember ‘Gar’ for legal career, friendship
© 2017 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.