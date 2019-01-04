Murder charged in child’s death

by Barry Drue
Genevieve Lynn Meyers, 37, of L’Anse , was arraigned in 97th District Court Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, by acting district judge Timothy Brennan on a count of 1st Degree Felony Murder. Brennan was at the courthouse in L’Anse and Meyers was on Polycam from Baraga County Jail where she is held on $1 million bond. Meyers is charged with causing the death of two-year old Walker Meyers a year ago. Meyers had earlier applied for guardianship of the child, who is her brother’s son, and had been awarded guardianship in Baraga County Probate Court. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

