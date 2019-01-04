Murder charged in child’s death

by Barry Drue

Genevieve Lynn Meyers, 37, of L'Anse , was arraigned in 97th District Court Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, by acting district judge Timothy Brennan on a count of 1st Degree Felony Murder. Brennan was at the courthouse in L'Anse and Meyers was on Polycam from Baraga County Jail where she is held on $1 million bond. Meyers is charged with causing the death of two-year old Walker Meyers a year ago. Meyers had earlier applied for guardianship of the child, who is her brother's son, and had been awarded guardianship in Baraga County Probate Court.