Mt. Shasta reopens with old charm, new tech

NEW OWNER–Businessman Scott Holman has deep ties to Michigamme and takes pride in having brought back a local institution, Mt. Shasta Lodge. Closed these past three years, the restaurant has been returned to its former glory with many renovations and improvements.

by Nancy Besonen
A Michigamme restaurant with a cinematic history is enjoying its own sequel. Mt. Shasta Lodge on US-41 is now open for business. Closed three years ago, the restaurant featured in scenes from the 1959 film, “Anatomy of a Murder” was purchased this past June and has been fully renovated, incorporating state-of-the-art technology while preserving the log building’s built-in charm. Scott Holman is the man behind the restaurant whose rebirth is being celebrated by both the community and an increasing number of happy diners. The Ishpeming native is a founding director of 1st State Bank and Chairman Emeritus of Bay Cast Companies, which he also founded. He is past president of the Steel Founders Society of America, past Chair of the Michigan Chamber as well as Vice Chair and Director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Holman also boasts close ties to Michigamme, which fed his interest in bringing back its landmark restaurant, Mt. Shasta.  To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

