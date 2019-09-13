Meyers gets 22.5-40 years; Judge follows sentence recommendation

by Barry Drue

Genevieve Lynn Meyers, 38, of L’Anse, was sentenced to 22.5 to 40 years in prison for the December 2017, death of her then-two year-old nephew, Walker Donald Meyers. Genevieve Meyers pleaded no contest to a count of Second Degree Murder in Baraga County Circuit Court on Aug. 14, 2019. Circuit Judge Charles Goodman handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. At sentencing Prosecuting Attorney Joseph O’Leary termed the case the most difficult and emotional he’s had in his career. He spoke of the tragedy involved in Walker’s murder. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.