Meyers gets 22.5-40 years; Judge follows sentence recommendation

Published by on September 13, 2019 | 0 Comment

MURDER SENTENCE–Genevieve Meyers, right, was sentenced to prison in circuit court Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Seated left is Probation Agent Tanya Etelamaki, standing left is Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary. Seated behind is retired MSP trooper Pat Butler who helped investigate the case. Standing with Meyers is Public Defender David Gemignani.

by Barry Drue
Genevieve Lynn Meyers, 38, of L’Anse, was sentenced to 22.5 to 40 years in prison for the December 2017, death of her then-two year-old nephew, Walker Donald Meyers. Genevieve Meyers pleaded no contest to a count of Second Degree Murder in Baraga County Circuit Court on Aug. 14, 2019. Circuit Judge Charles Goodman handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. At sentencing Prosecuting Attorney Joseph O’Leary termed the  case the most difficult and emotional he’s had in his career. He spoke of the tragedy involved in Walker’s murder. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Meyers gets 22.5-40 years; Judge follows sentence recommendation Meyers gets 22.5-40 years; Judge follows sentence recommendation
Longtime USPS carrier hangs up her bag Longtime USPS carrier hangs up her bag
Perfect day for a cruise! Perfect day for a cruise!
Sunshine, suds enjoyed at fest Sunshine, suds enjoyed at fest
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Hosted by Almli Communications.