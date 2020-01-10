Lozier buying Bay Auto from Koskinens

by Barry Drue

After a long run as owners of Bay Auto Parts in Baraga, Bob and Sally Koskinen are selling the business to veteran employee Nick Lozier. The transition has been in the planning stages for several months and took place last week. After a stint in the Pettibone parts department, Bob Koskinen managed the original store, Brown Auto, since Don and Helen Spear opened it where Mr. Tire is now, adjacent to Larry’s Market. “They were from Hancock and owned the Brown Auto there. When they opened the store here, I managed it since July, 1984,” Bob said. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.