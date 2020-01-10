Lozier buying Bay Auto from Koskinens

NEW ERA—Bob and Sally Koskinen, left and right, are selling Bay Auto Parts to Nick Lozier, center. It’s not a new face joining the Bay crew—Nick has worked there behind the counter since he was 16 years old in 1996. “I’m not planning any major changes. Bob and Sal ran a good business,” Nick said. The veteran crew of employees will also remain unchanged for the transition, which is a big help.

by Barry Drue
After a long run as owners of Bay Auto Parts in Baraga, Bob and Sally Koskinen are selling the business to veteran employee Nick Lozier. The transition has been in the planning stages for several months and took place last week. After a stint in the Pettibone parts department, Bob Koskinen managed the original store, Brown Auto, since Don and Helen Spear opened it where Mr. Tire is now, adjacent to Larry’s Market. “They were from Hancock and owned the Brown Auto there. When they opened the store here, I managed it since July, 1984,” Bob said. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

