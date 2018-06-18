L’Anse waterfront packed for Trout Fest

by Melissa Newland

The weather was more accommodating than most years as approximately 46 vendors rented booth space at the 13th annual Baraga County Lake Trout Festival. The event started in the early morning hours with fisherman up and out early for the Keweenaw Classic Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018. A Fun Run/Walk also took place, with runners/walkers departing from the Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) Fitness Center in the morning. The L'Anse Waterfront Park was packed with kids and adults of all ages in the afternoon,enjoying food, looking at crafts for sale, and playing at the kid's carnival with a bounce house and obstacle course. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also set up its kid's fishing pond, which is always a hit with the young ones at the event. There was also a pie eating contest, a junk art contest and the ducky river contest for those wanting to join in events at the festival. Five young girls participated in the Little Miss Superior Talent contest this year, including Lola Cichosz, Lillian Maddux, Mackenzie Dusincki, Ellise Dove and Aaliyah Dantes. Each contestant performed on stage during the event, showing off their talents. There was also a question/answer period for the youngsters, after which judging of the contest began.