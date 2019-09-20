L’Anse celebrates its solar project
RIBBON CUTTING–L’Anse celebrated the completion of its Community Solar Project on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Many entities and organizations came together to make the 340-panel, 110 kw solar project possible. L’Anse electric customers can buy into the project and reduce their electric bills. L-R, Village President Ron Ervast, WPPI Energy board chairman Jeff Feldt, Village Manager Bob LaFave, village council trustees Kerri Sikkila, Christopher Miller, James Hulkonen and council president pro-tem Leanne Davis. People can still purchase remaining panels.
by Barry Drue
Citizens, utility representatives and local, state and federal officials gathered Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, to celebrate the L'Anse Community Solar Project. The impressive project was possible through a successful collaboration of numerous entities. Two large arrays of solar panels were erected by Peninsula Solar and the Lambert Road Industrial Park, which is itself a long-sought successful project now that it has full utilities and all-season roads.