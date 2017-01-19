by Ronald Stiebe

A recent discovery could justifiably be billed as the Mount Rushmore of Baraga County. It was called, "Nok" by the Ojibwa band of the Nokets according to the original survey map completed by U.S. government liner and geological surveyors in 1849. This government document provides explicit verification of a rock that was revered by a sub-clan of the Makwa, or bear clan. Even more interesting, the map also made reference to the Noquets (Nokets) who reportedly had disappeared and were even considered extinct. They were the ancestors of many of the present day Ojibwa that took up residence on Keweenaw Bay sometime after 1721.