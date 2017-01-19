Historical researcher claims ‘Bear Rock’ sacred; Stiebe extensively documents Ojibwa ancestors, the ‘Nokets’

Published by on January 19, 2017 | 0 Comment
front page pic 1-18-2017

THE “NOK”—Using historic survey maps, modern topographical maps and plat book, Ron Stiebe and his son, Brad, (atop the Nok, for size perspective), trekked last fall to what Stiebe believes is an important spiritual and healing site of the ancestors of the Ojibwa, the Nokets. The 200-yard long outcrop is partially within the Keweenaw Bay Indian Reservation boundary, and partly on land owned by “Heartwood Forestland Fund IV”. This was labeled “Nok” on an 1849 survey map, with an Indian trail leading to it.

by Ronald Stiebe
A recent discovery could justifiably be billed as the Mount Rushmore of Baraga County. It was called, “Nok” by the Ojibwa band of the Nokets according to the original survey map completed by U.S. government liner and geological surveyors in 1849. This government document provides explicit verification of a rock that was revered by a sub-clan of the Makwa, or bear clan. Even more interesting, the map also made reference to the Noquets (Nokets) who reportedly had disappeared and were even considered extinct. They were the ancestors of many of the present day Ojibwa that took up residence on Keweenaw Bay sometime after 1721. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Historical researcher claims ‘Bear Rock’ sacred; Stiebe extensively documents Ojibwa ancestors, the ‘Nokets’ Historical researcher claims ‘Bear Rock’ sacred; Stiebe extensively documents Ojibwa ancestors, the ‘Nokets’
Solar panels installed Solar panels installed
2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news 2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news
Tremendous response to natural gas outage; Quick action from SEMCO crews, community, restores service Tremendous response to natural gas outage; Quick action from SEMCO crews, community, restores service
© 2017 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.