Great Explorations loses federal funding

by Nancy Besonen

Funding for Baraga and L’Anse Area Schools Great Explorations (GE) programs is running out. Baraga’s request for funding after June 30 has been denied. L’Anse’s fund will run through the end of the 2017- 2018 school year. Great Explorations is an after-school and summertime academic enrichment program, and much more. It is offered to students in grades K-12 in Baraga and K-6 in L’Anse Area Schools, and administered by BHK Child Development. The program is funded by 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC), which “supports the creation of community earning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children.” Great Explorations is particularly beneficial to students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools. There are currently 73 CCLC’s funded in the state. The federal government has allotted enough money to fund only seven sites, all in inner-city Detroit. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.