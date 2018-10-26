FHM moves on petition

by Melissa Newland

A notice of intent to file a petition seeking a referendum regarding amendments to the L’Anse Township zoning ordinance was given to Township Clerk Brian Jentoft by Friends of the Huron Mountains (FHM) member, and township resident, Robert Kissel. FMH has publically voiced its opinion at many meetings regarding the changes to the ordinance and previously stated it would file a petition to block the change if needed. The notice of intent was accomplished by Kissel on Oct. 19, 2018, at the L’Anse Township Hall. The intent to file petition is in regards to the zoning amendments on wind energy made by the L’Anse Township Board on Oct. 11, 2018. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.