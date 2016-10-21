Dianda, Markkanen offer views on issues

by Melissa Lehto

Democrat State Representative Scott Dianda is hoping to win a third term representing Michigan's 110th House District in the November race. Dianda will be running against Republican Gregory Markkanen of Hancock. Michigan's 110th House District comprises Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, as well as Powell and Ishpeming Townships in Marquette County.