Curtis earns CC Firefighter of the Year; Honored for lifesaving, credits firefighter training

Published by on June 28, 2019 | 0 Comment

HONORED–Wesley Curtis, left, holds the Copper Country Fireman of the Year Award he received for saving Dorothy LaCourt, center, with husband, Jerry LaCourt, from her burning home last July.

 

by Melissa Newland
Baraga firefighter Wesley Curtis was honored this past weekend with being named the Copper Country Firefighter of the Year after saving the life of local resident Dorothy LaCourt from a house fire last year. Curtis, a 3-year veteran on the department, happened to be passing by the LaCourt residence on US-41 in Keweenaw Bay July 10, 2018, when he noticed smoke and then fire arising from an ATV parked in LaCourt’s garage. Without thinking of his own safety, Curtis immediately stopped at the scene, wanting to make sure no persons were inside the residence. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Accidents, Baraga County, News

You might like:

Curtis earns CC Firefighter of the Year; Honored for lifesaving, credits firefighter training Curtis earns CC Firefighter of the Year; Honored for lifesaving, credits firefighter training
Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park
BHS grads step into future BHS grads step into future
L’Anse graduates Class of 2019 L’Anse graduates Class of 2019
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Hosted by Almli Communications.