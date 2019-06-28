by Melissa Newland

Baraga firefighter Wesley Curtis was honored this past weekend with being named the Copper Country Firefighter of the Year after saving the life of local resident Dorothy LaCourt from a house fire last year. Curtis, a 3-year veteran on the department, happened to be passing by the LaCourt residence on US-41 in Keweenaw Bay July 10, 2018, when he noticed smoke and then fire arising from an ATV parked in LaCourt's garage. Without thinking of his own safety, Curtis immediately stopped at the scene, wanting to make sure no persons were inside the residence.