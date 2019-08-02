Crowd comes out for Pow Wow

Published by on August 2, 2019 | 0 Comment

GRAND ENTRY–The 2019 Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Maawanj’iding (Pow Wow) opened on Friday evening, July 26 with the traditional Grand Entry. All dancers are invited to join in the celebration, followed by an invocation and special recognitions. The 41st Annual Pow Wow ran from July 24-28 and featured four grand entries and free admission at the Ojibwa Campgrounds in Baraga.

by Nancy Besonen
The Ojibwa Campgrounds on US-41 in Baraga resonated this past weekend with the sights, sounds and power of the 41st Annual KBIC Maawanj’iding. The Pow Wow began on a quiet note with the KBIC 6th annual Water Walk starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with a feast following. A Sunrise Ceremony and Fire Lighting greeted the next day, followed by a ground blessing and feast in preparation for the first Grand Entry Friday at 7 p.m. Crowd control was engaged to handle the sheer volume of traffic at Friday night’s opening. Vehicles were parked from the highway to Sand Point Lighthouse, and visitors still kept pouring in. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, KBIC, News

You might like:

Crowd comes out for Pow Wow Crowd comes out for Pow Wow
Musicians bring crowd to Aura Musicians bring crowd to Aura
Tragedy teaches lessons Tragedy teaches lessons
MTU grad student dies at Canyon Falls MTU grad student dies at Canyon Falls
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Hosted by Almli Communications.