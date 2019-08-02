Crowd comes out for Pow Wow

by Nancy Besonen

The Ojibwa Campgrounds on US-41 in Baraga resonated this past weekend with the sights, sounds and power of the 41st Annual KBIC Maawanj’iding. The Pow Wow began on a quiet note with the KBIC 6th annual Water Walk starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with a feast following. A Sunrise Ceremony and Fire Lighting greeted the next day, followed by a ground blessing and feast in preparation for the first Grand Entry Friday at 7 p.m. Crowd control was engaged to handle the sheer volume of traffic at Friday night’s opening. Vehicles were parked from the highway to Sand Point Lighthouse, and visitors still kept pouring in. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.