Council reviews storm response

by Barry Drue

L'Anse Village Council members convened at a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The next regular meeting had been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23. Because many people may be traveling for the Christmas holiday, the council decided to cancel the Dec. 23 meeting. "If something important and unforeseen comes up we will schedule a special meeting," said Village Manager Bob LaFave. The council also discussed the incredible winter storm event Nov. 27-28. "During the storm event the village didn't lose power. We loaned out our WPPI line crew to help out REA in Aura," LaFave said.