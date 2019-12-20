Council reviews storm response

Santa in Skanee–Santa was busy in Skanee Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Town Hall. Kids were eager to sit on Santa’s lap, such as Xander Seppanen, left, son of Ashley Seppanen, to let him know their Christmas wishes. However, Leeland and Wyatt McIntyre, left, were not so happy with the jolly fellow, but sat long enough for mom, Kristy Laramore, to snap the photo of the two boys before making their departure.

by Barry Drue
L’Anse Village Council members convened at a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The next regular meeting had been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23. Because many people may be  traveling for the Christmas holiday, the council decided to cancel the Dec. 23 meeting. “If something important and unforeseen comes up we will schedule a special meeting,” said Village Manager Bob LaFave. The council also discussed the incredible winter storm event Nov. 27-28. “During the storm event the village didn’t lose power. We loaned out our WPPI line crew to help out REA in Aura,” LaFave said. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: L'Anse Village, News, Skanee-Aura

