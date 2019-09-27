Community rallies for Sanregret; Improving from autoimmune disease

SHARP SHOOTER–Taylor Sanregret shows off her Sharp Shooter award in the above picture. Taylor has been recovering from a medical condition called autoimmune encephalitis, which led to a prolonged hospital stay at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

by Melissa Newland
Taylor Sanregret, an active, athletic 15-year-old L’Anse youth, is now home and recovering from a battle with autoimmune encephalitis, but still has a ways to go to fight off the illness. But with family, friends and community members gathering around her, heading up fundraisers and sending up prayers, Taylor has had much support in her time of need. Autoimmune encephalitis (AE) refers to a group of conditions that occur when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain cells, leading to inflammation of the brain. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

