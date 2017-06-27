Camp 911 imparts safety message with youth

by Barry Drue

More than 20 area kids picked up a ton of safety lessons and hands-on experience at the Camp 911 program last week. The two-day event took place at the Baraga Village Office and fire department facility last Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2017. This was the 19th annual safety camp. As always the fifth and sixth graders are thoroughly entertained as they learn how to cope with everything from fire safety to avoiding live electrical wires to boating safety. The event involves a big group of organizations and presenters. Numerous people from Bay Ambulance work to coordinate the camp. Involved this year, along with Bay Ambulance were Baraga Fire Department, various EMTs, the L'Anse firemen with the Jaws of Life demonstration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, UPPCO, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Houghton/Keweenaw/Baraga county fire smokehouse, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police and its K-9 unit, Baraga County Search and Rescue, the Michigan State Police, the DNR and United States Forest Service from the Ottawa National Forest. The camp opened Wednesday, June 14, with tours of ambulance, police, fire, Jaws of Life, DNR, HazMat, and Baraga County Search and Rescue. The crew took in videos on texting and bullying.