Baraga offers contracts, tenure

Spring sightings–Two readers captured moose on their phone cameras recently. Above left, Deb Stouffer found this moose near Tioga Creek a week and a half ago. Michigamme news columnist Virginia Olson sent the photo above, right, showing a moose with scruffy winter hair. She came across the moose along M-95 near Republic. Two young moose were killed near the Herman- Nestoria Road on U.S. 41 in a vehicle accident on Easter Sunday night.

by Barry Drue
The Baraga school board granted tenure to two teachers and extended probationary contracts to numerous others at its regular meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017. History and civics teacher Gregory Markkanen and grade five teacher Mike Aubin were each granted tenure, on separate 4-0 votes. Receiving fifth year probationary contracts were high school and elementary art teacher Viktoria Klein, and HS/JH science teacher Lori Wisniewski, both on a 4-0 vote. Fourth year probationary contracts were extended to Lauren Sheer, HS language arts and Spanish teacher; and Desiree Lauritsen, second grade teacher, on a 4-0 vote. A third year probationary contract was approved, 4-0, for Christina Gallup, HS/JH math and economics teacher. Three teachers were approved, 4-0, for second year probationary contracts. They are Tyrell Peterson, K-12 music teacher; Rachael Lassi, elementary special education teacher; and Elisa Anderson, at-risk counselor. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

