Baraga offers contracts, tenure

by Barry Drue

The Baraga school board granted tenure to two teachers and extended probationary contracts to numerous others at its regular meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017. History and civics teacher Gregory Markkanen and grade five teacher Mike Aubin were each granted tenure, on separate 4-0 votes. Receiving fifth year probationary contracts were high school and elementary art teacher Viktoria Klein, and HS/JH science teacher Lori Wisniewski, both on a 4-0 vote. Fourth year probationary contracts were extended to Lauren Sheer, HS language arts and Spanish teacher; and Desiree Lauritsen, second grade teacher, on a 4-0 vote. A third year probationary contract was approved, 4-0, for Christina Gallup, HS/JH math and economics teacher. Three teachers were approved, 4-0, for second year probationary contracts. They are Tyrell Peterson, K-12 music teacher; Rachael Lassi, elementary special education teacher; and Elisa Anderson, at-risk counselor. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.