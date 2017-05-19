Baraga food pantry fuels hungry students

Published by on May 19, 2017 | 0 Comment

PANTRY PROJECT—Students in Amanda Rinkinen’s English 11 class were challenged to come up with projects to make the Baraga school or community a better place. One idea that has taken off is a food pantry organized by, l-r, McKenzie Barrett and Andrea Chagnon. Food is available anonymously for students in need. Backpacks of food are sent home for families on Friday afternoons.

by Barry Drue
A guest speaker focusing on better and more sustainable communities led to a variety of “good works” created and accomplished by Baraga students in Amanda Rinkinen’s English 11 class. Two of those students, juniors Andrea Chagnon and McKenzie Barrett led the effort toward a food pantry for Baraga students. “We had a guest speaker who talked about UN global projects to make communities better and more sustainable,” Chagnon said. “Mrs. Rinkinen asked us if we wanted to do a project. It’s a class assignment.” One group of Rinkinen’s students “adopted” a second grade class to read to and mentor. Another group is securing funding for a new playground. “One is showing tourists what’s around here,” Barrett said, “doing what my mom (Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Tracey Barrett) does.” The food pantry is located in a room in the high school office. There are snacks and foods for consumption during the day if a student is hungry. The pantry is handled anonymously through office staff, including High School Secretary Courtney VanderZanden. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, Baraga School, News

You might like:

Baraga food pantry fuels hungry students Baraga food pantry fuels hungry students
KBOCC honors 10 graduates, 16 certifications KBOCC honors 10 graduates, 16 certifications
Remember ‘Gar’ for legal career, friendship Remember ‘Gar’ for legal career, friendship
Baraga offers contracts, tenure Baraga offers contracts, tenure
© 2017 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.