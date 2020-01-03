Aura auxiliary awards college scholarship

by Barry Drue

The Aura Hospital Auxiliary has presented its annual scholarship to a college student studying for a medical field. The Auxiliary, one of the oldest remaining hospital auxiliaries in the region, presented a $1,500 scholarship to Aura resident and NMU senior, Rachel Mills. The L'Anse High School graduate is close to achieving her Registered Nursing and BSN degree after four years of study. Hospital Auxiliary President Cheryl Vander Meulen said the auxiliary used to fundraise to provide two smaller scholarships to students training in the health care and medical field. The group decided recently with the cost of college expenses to gear toward one larger scholarship. Mills was selected from a field of five applicants this year.