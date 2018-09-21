Attorneys respond to ‘Friends’ suit

by Barry Drue

Attorneys for L’Anse Township have filed a response in the case challenging building permits and construction of meteorological evaluation towers (MET) for wind testing on Weyerhaueser property. Friends of the Huron Mountains brought the case against the township in August. Attorneys Michael Homier and Laura Genovich of Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, Grand Rapids, MI, filed the township’s response in Baraga County Circuit Court on Sept. 11, 2018. Friends of the Huron Mountains, (FHM)a Michigan non-profit corporation, is seeking injunctive relief, claiming L’Anse Township did not follow its ordinances in granting building permits for three MET towers that have been built. The township response claims that FHM lacks legal standing to bring the case against the township. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.