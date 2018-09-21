Attorneys respond to ‘Friends’ suit

Published by on September 21, 2018 | 0 Comment

Super Saturday!–Kids of all ages came to the Baraga State Park to dress up for Harvest Fest 2018. The park campers decorated their campsites for the event, with Cathy Hill taking first place and Thomas Roy taking second. The event went on into the evening with lights flickering and dancing among the campers due to decorations and bonfires being enjoyed by all.

by Barry Drue
Attorneys for L’Anse Township have filed a response in the case challenging building permits and construction of meteorological evaluation towers (MET) for wind testing on Weyerhaueser property. Friends of the Huron Mountains brought the case against the township in August. Attorneys Michael Homier and Laura Genovich of Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, Grand Rapids, MI, filed the township’s response in Baraga County Circuit Court on Sept. 11, 2018. Friends of the Huron Mountains, (FHM)a Michigan non-profit corporation, is seeking injunctive relief, claiming L’Anse Township did not follow its ordinances in granting building permits for three MET towers that have been built. The township response claims that FHM lacks legal standing to bring the case against the township.  To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Attorneys respond to ‘Friends’ suit Attorneys respond to ‘Friends’ suit
Pelkie: 100 years of Finnishness in North Woods; Filmmaker Loukinen returns to Pelkie for documentary Pelkie: 100 years of Finnishness in North Woods; Filmmaker Loukinen returns to Pelkie for documentary
New facility for collaborative pre-K program New facility for collaborative pre-K program
‘Friends’ lawsuit seeks injunction ‘Friends’ lawsuit seeks injunction
© 2018 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.