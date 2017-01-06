2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news

by Missy Lehto

and Nancy Besonen

The L'Anse Sentinel continues to look back at the year in review. For the last segment, we give you July through Dec. 2016. The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) placed new signs on US-41 in Baraga, near the Pines Convenience Center and just south of the Baraga Lakeside Inn, showing vehicle speed and asks drivers to slow down if their vehicle is exceeding 45 miles per hour. The devices link via satellite to a company which collects and reports traffic data, including the number of vehicles per hour and their speed. Area residents enjoyed a sunny July 4th with parades and fireworks. First place in the Baraga parade for the homemade float was Bob Treadeau, Jr. and local families who built "The Black Pearl." Murals painted by local artisans brighten the downtown L'Anse area. L'Anse area officials are hoping to expand this initial work with additional projects.