2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news

Published by on January 6, 2017 | 0 Comment
front-page-pic

BEARTOWN FIREFIGHTERS–The loss of two members of the Beartown Firefighters team was devastating to KBIC and surrounding communities. There was an outpouring of support for family and friends of the two young men. Lost in a fatal fire transport vehicle crash near Minneapolis in August were A.J. Swartz and Jimmy Shelifoe. This photo of crew members was provided. L-r, Cameron Aten, Alan AJ Swartz, James Jimmy Shelifoe, Mike Dakota, Gaven Loonsfoot, Jesse Ekdahl, Dave Varline and Joey Jossens. Several of the crew were injured in the single vehicle highway crash.

by Missy Lehto
and Nancy Besonen

The L’Anse Sentinel continues to look back at the year in review. For the last segment, we give you July through Dec. 2016. The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) placed new signs on US-41 in Baraga, near the Pines Convenience Center and just south of the Baraga Lakeside Inn, showing vehicle speed and asks drivers to slow down if their vehicle is exceeding 45 miles per hour. The devices link via satellite to a company which collects and reports traffic data, including the number of vehicles per hour and their speed. Area residents enjoyed a sunny July 4th with parades and fireworks. First place in the Baraga parade for the homemade float was Bob Treadeau, Jr. and local families who built “The Black Pearl.” Murals painted by local artisans brighten the downtown L’Anse area. L’Anse area officials are hoping to expand this initial work with additional projects. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news 2016 delivered plenty of joy, tears, news
Tremendous response to natural gas outage; Quick action from SEMCO crews, community, restores service Tremendous response to natural gas outage; Quick action from SEMCO crews, community, restores service
First blast of snow, cold blankets area; Wake-up call for motorists on icy, slushy roads First blast of snow, cold blankets area; Wake-up call for motorists on icy, slushy roads
Tribe breaks ground for casino project Tribe breaks ground for casino project
© 2017 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.