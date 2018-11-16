Wind referendum moving forward

The Friends of the Huron Mountains’ petition seeking a public vote on the zoning amendments for L’Anse Township is moving forward. “Friends” is a group formed to oppose the proposed Summit Lake Wind Farm project on Weyerhaueser forest land in L’Anse Township. Members turned in a petition seeking a referendum to L’Anse Township Clerk Brian Jentoft on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. He approved the names of registered voters. “The petitions were presented to me on Friday,” Jentoft said. “There were 410 names. I took the August primary voter list and looked it up there.” “The next step will be to call the Michigan Township Association and the Bureau of Elections and ask them what should be done next,” Jentoft said. “In my years in office we’ve never done this. I imagine there will be an election in the Spring of 2019.” To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.