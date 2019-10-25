Water Walkers celebrate Nibi

by Melissa Newland

Working together for Nibi (water), people from all ways of life joined in harmony for a three-day ‘The People of the Heart’ Water Walk ceremony. Hoping to raise public awareness and the importance of caring for the water, the journey took approximately 20 participating Water Walkers 90 miles along Gichi Gumee (Lake Superior). According to Kathleen Chose-Smith, habitat specialist for the Natural Resources Department, “The Water Walk is conducted through Anishinaabe ceremonial protocol and ways of understanding the natural environment.” Water Walks are focused and implemented on faith in a number of things, including faith in water spirits, faith in the earth, faith in humankind and faith in the power of love and bonding with people from all walks of life. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.