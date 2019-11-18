Volunteers work on recovery residence

AMBITIOUS PROJECT–A number of volunteers have come together for two years to restore the N. Main Street home that will be lived in by women in various forms of recovery. L-r are Joan Hill, Robbie Schultz and Dr. Harold Ripple, for whom the residence is named.

 

by Barry Drue
Work continues to renovate the historic home on N. Main Street across from the Lutheran church. The large home will become a substance recovery residence for about six to eight women. The residence will be operated and is owned by Great Lakes Recover Centers headquartered with administrative offices in Ishpeming. It will be known as the Ripple Recovery Residence due to the driving force for the project by retired MD Dr. Harold Ripple of Skanee. Many others have united behind the cause and volunteered to renovate the interior of the home over the past couple of years. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

