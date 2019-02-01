Voice concerns over Warden fuel pellets

AQD PANEL–MDEQ AQD specialists were on hand to answer questions about the proposed permit for the L’Anse Warden Electric Company to allow it to burn up to 50,000 tons of pellets per year. The meeting was held in L’Anse Jan. 23, 2019 at the L’Anse Area School cafetorium. Panel experts included, l-r, District Inspector Joe Scanlan, Permit Engineer John Vial and Toxic Unit Supervisor Bob Sills.

by Melissa Newland
The L’Anse Area School (LAS) cafetorium held quite a crowd of concerned citizens during the public comment period and public hearing held by Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), Air Quality Division (AQD), personnel who were in L’Anse to gather public comment on a proposed Permit to Install (PTI) for L’Anse Warden Electric Company (LWEC). LWEC is requesting the PTI in order to be able to add a new fuel source, up to 50,000 tons of engineered pellets/ year, to its list of currently permitted fuels, natural gas, wood chips, wood fines and bark, chipped tires and creosote-treated railroad ties. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

