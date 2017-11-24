by Barry Drue

"Building community" is the cornerstone of the Village 104 Collective on Main Street in L'Anse. And the artists' collective has already involved a big community effort. "This is a collective of independent artists," said Coordinator Payne Chassen, herself a multi-talented artist and welder. Her L'Anse-based metal fabrication business is called Peninsula Hotworks. "We have a lot of talented people and we're trying to pull them out of the woodwork and give them a place to sell the beautiful things they make." The ten or twelve vendors already on board have volunteered their time as the collective in the old Sunshine Cafe storefront has taken shape over the past three months or so. Organizers are also very appreciative of support from the Village of L'Anse and a $2,500 Downtown Development Authority facade grant to spruce up the front of the building. It is owned by Alyn Bell who is investing in properties here since discovering L'Anse through his property manager, Pennie Halpin. "This is a bay front village. We're trying to build commerce," Halpin added.